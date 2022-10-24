The Yuma Police Department will conduct impaired driving detail throughout the Halloween weekend.
The detail will begin on Saturday, Oct. 29, and last until Monday, Oct. 31, with the purpose being to detect, stop and arrest drivers who are impaired by drugs or alcohol.
As such, there will be more officers roving the streets. These officers are in addition to regularly scheduled patrol officers.
Yuma police officers will also be actively enforcing traffic laws and raising public awareness about the dangers of impaired driving. Impaired driving is one of America’s most often committed and deadliest crimes.
The Yuma Police Department recommends the following easy steps for a safe Halloween:
- Plan a safe way home before the festivities begin.
- Before drinking, please designate a sober driver and leave your car keys at home.
- If you’re impaired, use a taxi or Uber driver, or call a sober friend or family member.
- If you see an impaired driver on the road, don’t hesitate to call 911.
And remember, if you know someone who is about to drive while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.
Funding for this DUI detail was provided through a grant awarded by the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.