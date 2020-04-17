The Yuma Police Department is informing the community that a convicted Level 3 sex offender has notified the agency that he is now residing at a new address within the city limits.
Cronthicite Lee Allen Williams, 58, is now residing at 1674 S. Avenue B, space #63. He is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 195 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.
In September 1997, Williams was convicted of one count of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years of age. Then in April of 2008, he was convicted of one misdemeanor count of failure to register as a sex offender.
Williams is a level 3 sex offender with a high risk to re-offend, but is not currently wanted by law enforcement at this time.