A suspected intruder was shot Tuesday evening by a homeowner, according to the Yuma Police Department.
At approximately 9:34 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of West 22nd Street for a report of a burglary in progress, in which a homeowner had shot a man who was trying to enter his residence.
The investigation revealed that a male individual had gone to the residence looking for someone and tried to open the front door.
The suspected intruder was confronted by the homeowner and was shot while trying to gain entry into the residence.
Yuma police reported the man then fled the scene in a vehicle driven by a second individual.
He was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he was being treated for a serious, but non-life threatening injury.
This case is still under investigation.
YPD asks anyone with information about this case to call Detective F. Saenz at (928) 783-5000 extension #6079 or 78-CRIME at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
