The Yuma Police Department (YPD) will be hosting its 12th annual Scary and Safe Trick or Treat on Halloween night.
The event is being held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 at the Yuma County Fairgrounds, located at 2520 E. 32nd Street.
“We had an amazing turnout last year and are hoping for the same this year,” said Sgt. Lori Franklin.
Candy will be given to children 17 years old and younger.
Sgt. Franklin added that the Scary and Safe Trick or Treat event has become a tradition for the children of Yuma and the YPD hopes to continue it for many years.
The admission fee is $1 per person, with hotdogs, chips and a soda or water being sold for $4.
All proceeds will be donated to the Arizona Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics. Last year’s even raised more than $11,000.
Trick-or-treaters will be walking from booth to booth through the main building at fairgrounds, collecting a variety of tasty treats along the way.
Handing out that candy will be members of local, state, tribal and federal public safety agencies, along with businesses and local nonprofit organizations.
“We have 39 vendors this year, which is more than we had last year,” Sgt. Franklin said.
While the lines are expected to be long, there will be plenty of entertainment to occupy the children while they wait, such as stilt walkers, dancers, a face painter, and a static display of emergency vehicles.
The movie Hocus Pocus will also be playing on a big screen.
There will also be an ATM on site for those who need cash.
Parking is plentiful and restrooms are available. This will be the 11th year YPD has put on the event.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854.
