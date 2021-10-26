After not being held last year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Yuma Police Department’s Scary and Safe Trick or Treat event is making its return on Halloween night.
The event will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Yuma County Fairgrounds, 2520 E. 32nd St.
The admission fee is $1 per person, and the proceeds will benefit the Arizona Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.
“This is a tradition we have renewed for the benefit of the children of Yuma and hope to continue it for many years,” YPD Sgt. Lori Franklin said. “We really wanted to make it happen last year, but it didn’t work out.”
The $5 per person fast pass is available again this year. A combination of a hotdog, chips and water or soda will also be available for $3.
Trick-or-treaters will once again walk from booth to booth through the main buildings at the fairgrounds, collecting some devilishly good treats along the way.
Handing out that candy will be members of local, state, tribal and federal public safety agencies, along with businesses and local nonprofit organizations.
Franklin said there are 60 vendors this year, which is more than any previous year.
While the lines are expected to be long, there will be plenty of entertainment to occupy the children while they wait, such as stilt walkers, dancers, a face painter, and static display of emergency vehicles.
The movie Monsters Inc. will also be playing on a big screen.
“We are really looking forward to this year’s event,” Franklin said. “I think we are going to have a great turnout.”
There will also be an ATM on site for those who need cash.
Parking is plentiful and restrooms are available. This will be the 11th year YPD has put on the event.
