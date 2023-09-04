Yuma police are investigating the shooting of a 19-year-old male who suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident Sunday.

According to a press release from the Yuma Police Department, officers responded to the 2100 block of South 8th Avenue at about 2:35 p.m. for a report of a possible gunshot victim. Upon arrival, officers found an unoccupied vehicle with gunshots.

