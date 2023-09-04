Yuma police are investigating the shooting of a 19-year-old male who suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident Sunday.
According to a press release from the Yuma Police Department, officers responded to the 2100 block of South 8th Avenue at about 2:35 p.m. for a report of a possible gunshot victim. Upon arrival, officers found an unoccupied vehicle with gunshots.
YPD later received information that a gunshot victim had arrived at Yuma Regional Medical Center. The victim is a 19-year-old male who was seriously injured in the shooting.
This is an active investigation, police said, and no suspects have been identified.
Anyone with any information about this case is urged to call YPD at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.