Yuma police are investigating after a body was found near Avenue 1E and East 88th Street Tuesday afternoon.
According to a press release from the Yuma Police Department, officers responded to the scene at approximately 12:16 p.m., in reference to a deceased person. Officers found the body of an unidentified female. She’s described as being Anglo or Hispanic, 20 to 30 years of age. Her hair is brown with red or pink highlights.
YPD asks that anyone with any information about this case call 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime (782-7463) to remain anonymous.