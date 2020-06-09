Yuma police are investigating a shooting that happened between two cars on Sunday in the 2700 Block of South Nogales Avenue.
Yuma Police Department Sgt. Lori Franklin said the incident happened at approximately 1:16 p.m. with officers responding to the location for a report of shots being fired.
When officers arrived on scene, they found multiple shell casings in several locations.
Officers also identified two houses and one vehicle in the area that sustained damage from gunfire.
The initial investigation revealed that two vehicles exchanged gunfire while driving in the area.
One of the vehicles involved is described as a black passenger car with faded paint and chrome wheels, while the other was described as being white.
“There were no injuries and we do not have any suspect information,” Franklin said.
The incident is currently under investigation.
YPD asks anyone with any information about this case to call (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.