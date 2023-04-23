The Yuma Police Department is inviting the community to come out for Pizza with the Police Wednesday.
The goal is to come together in “an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, build relationships and enjoy a slice of pizza,” YPD said in a press release.
Police Chief Thomas Garrity, sworn officers and non-sworn personal will be on hand to answer questions or just sit and chat.
The event will be held from 5- 8 p.m. Wednesday at Round Table Pizza, 2544 W. 16th St. All community members are invited to attend.
“Pizza with the Police provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about the department’s work in the City of Yuma neighborhoods,” YPD noted.
“The majority of contacts law enforcement has with the public happen during emergencies or emotional situations. Those situations are not always the most effective times for relationship building with the community and some community members may feel that officers are unapproachable on the street. Pizza with the Police breaks down barriers and allows for a relaxed, one-on-one interaction,” YPD stated in a press release.
“The program aims to advance the practice of community policing through improving relationships between police officers and community members one slice of pizza at a time,” YPD concluded.