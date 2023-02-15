A convicted Level 2 sex offender has informed the Yuma Police Department of a change of his location.
Michael Angelo Goerlich, 62, who is homeless, is now residing in the area of 24th Street and Avenue B.
He is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
In January 2015, Goerlich was convicted of two counts of kidnapping and one count of false imprisonment.
It is the responsibility of the law enforcement agency having jurisdiction where the offender resides to make notification to the community.
Notification must be made when certain sex offenders are released from the Arizona State Prison, accepted under an interstate compact or released from the county jail back into the community.
While not currently wanted by law enforcement at this time, due to his Level 2 classification, Goerlich is considered to have an intermediate risk of reoffending.
The YPD has personal safety and neighborhood watch information and programs available. Anyone with any information regarding any criminal activity, contact YPD at (928) 783-4421, or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
