A convicted Level 3 sex offender has a new address in Yuma.
Abraham Gastelum, 35, has informed the Yuma Police Department that he is homeless and now residing in the area of 2nd Avenue and Giss Parkway.
He is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
On June 2, 2006, Gastelum was convicted by the Yuma County Superior Court of sexual abuse and attempted molestation of a child and sentenced to five years in prison.
He was 17 years old at the time and the victim was a 12-year-old female who was known to him.
While not currently wanted by law enforcement at this time, due to his Level 3 classification, Gastelum is considered to have a high risk of reoffending.
It is the responsibility of the law enforcement agency having jurisdiction where the offender resides to make notification to the community.
Notification must be made when certain sex offenders change their address, are released from the Arizona State Prison, accepted under an interstate compact or released from the county jail back into the community.
The YPD has personal safety and neighborhood watch information and programs available. Anyone with any information regarding any criminal activity, contact YPD at (928) 783-4421, or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
