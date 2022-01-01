Yuma police used a social media campaign throughout the month of December designed to help the community prevent crime.
The campaign, called the 9PM Routine, was suggested by Officer Christina Fernandez to encourage residents to do certain things around their home every night at a designated time.
"It is a lot of small reminders that will help people out in the long run," Fernandez said. "Hopefully we are able to get the message out in a fun and relatable way."
On Dec. 1 Fernandez began making posts on the Yuma Police Department's Facebook page, as well as its Instagram and Twitter accounts every night at 9 p.m.
Depending on how well the program is received, she said it may continue past December or similar ones will be implemented.
The posts, which include a meme, ask community members to do simple things such as making sure their home and car doors are locked, no valuables are left in sight, exterior lights are left on, and garage doors and gates are closed.
Other reminders including adding motion sensing surveillance cameras, locking windows and securing gates.
She added that the success of the program involves getting the community involved and that everyone can take steps to protect themselves from being a victim of what are termed as crimes of opportunity.
"If it can make a difference by preventing one person from having their car broken into or having something stolen, then it has been worth it," Fernandez said.
Fernandez said she got the idea from the Pasco County Sheriff's Office in Florida, which created the 9PM Routine program in 2017, and has had incredible success with it.
Several other law enforcement agencies around the country are also using the program.
Taking part in the program is simple, according to Fernandez. All someone needs to do is set a reminder on their cell phones for 9 p.m. and when it goes off, do the checks around the house.
