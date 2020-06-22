The Yuma Police Department has announced that Lt. Anthony (Scott) Legros recently completed a police executive leadership program in Kentucky.
Legros attended and graduated from an intensive 12-week accredited college educational program for police command personnel at the Southern Police Institute (SPI) located at the University of Louisville, in Louisville, Kentucky.
The 143rd Administrative Officers Course included courses on leadership, police administration, legal issues, and organizational performance and behavior.
“This course is academically rigorous. Forty-eight graduates from 18 states and 43 law enforcement agencies from across the nation completed their course of study this semester amid the uncertainty and challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said SPI director Cindy Shain.
Since 1951, the Southern Police Institute has served to educate thousands of command level officers in furtherance of its core mission of enhancing the professionalism and the effectiveness of police executives around the world.
“Having one of our Police Commanders graduate from this training brings contemporary leadership to this department and will be a great asset to our community,” Yuma Police Chief Susan Smith said, while commenting on the value and importance of the Administrative Officers Course. “Graduates of the Administrative Officers Course are well positioned to help improve their communities and their organizations.”
The Administrative Officers Course is a 12-week (480 hour) in-residence, accredited college level educational program.
The course curriculum is designed to develop informed, effective, ethically and technically competent law enforcement managers who are capable of assuming positions of leadership in their respective agencies.
The course is designed for individuals in or about to be promoted to middle and upper management positions. This comprehensive development program provides instruction in law enforcement issues, diagnostic problem solving, and administrative law.
The varied methods of instruction used by the faculty permit participants to engage their individual creativity and initiative through the analytical examination of issues and problems faced by contemporary law enforcement executives.
The course is also required as a prerequisite for appointment to the position of police chief by many government jurisdictions throughout the United States.