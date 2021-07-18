A 36-year-old man has been arrested by Yuma police on suspicion of attempted murder and other felony charges after he reportedly attacked another person early Saturday morning.
According to Sgt. Lori Franklin, at approximately 2:46 a.m. officers responded to the 700 block of South 1st Avenue in reference to a 911 call reporting a disturbance.
As officers arrived on scene they observed a vehicle had collided with a house at the location, and was in the process of backing away from it.
The initial investigation into the incident revealed that the suspect, Eduardo Gonzalez, had allegedly physically assaulted the resident of the home, then, police said, he intentionally rammed the house multiple times with his vehicle.
The residence was occupied at the time of the incident.
One victim was treated on scene for minor injuries and Gonzalez has been booked into the Yuma County jail.
In all, Gonzalez is being held on a total of 14 charges, including four counts of criminal damage, four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and four counts of attempted 2nd-degree murder.
Other charges include one count of assault and one count of endangerment. All of the charges are domestic violence related.
This case is still under investigation.
Anyone with any information about this case is urged to please contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
