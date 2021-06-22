Last week’s fire at the Araby Crossing subdivision that destroyed three homes that were under construction and damaged another has now officially been ruled an arson.
Friday night’s fire, which destroyed a commercial building that was under construction and severely damaged several adjacent offices, was also determined to have been intentionally set.
Sgt. Lori Franklin, spokesperson for the Yuma Police Department, said there is currently no evidence indicating the two fires are connected.
“The only similarity is that both fires happened at construction sites,” Franklin said. “There is nothing else to link them.”
Although both fires are being investigated as arsons, no suspect information has been developed yet for either.
The Araby Crossing subdivision fire happened at about 10:22 p.m. on June 16 in the 6500 block of East 32nd Street. When Yuma firefighters arrived on scene they found three partially built homes fully involved in flames.
It took firefighters about 45 minutes to get the fires under control. Intense heat and flying embers ignited four commercial dumpsters on the block as well.
A burning palm tree, and up to a dozen smaller spot fires were also found and extinguished in a nearby mobile home park.
All three homes, two of which were multi-story, were completely destroyed. Another unfinished house and a work vehicle were also damaged by heat exposure.
The spot fires in the mobile home park were extinguished before any additional damage was done and firefighters remained on scene throughout the night to watch for and put out any hot spots or flare-ups.
The Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma Fire Department provided assistance at the fire scene while Yuma police conducted traffic control and helped locate spot fires.
Friday night’s fire happened in downtown Yuma at approximately 10:27 p.m. in the 200 block of South 2nd Avenue.
When firefighters arrived on scene to that fire they found a commercial building, which also happened to be under construction, fully involved in flames.
It took firefighters approximately 20 minutes to bring the fire under control. The intense heat from the fire also allowed it to spread to a structure just north of it, which sustained heavy damage.
Yuma firefighters remained on scene throughout the night to watch for and extinguish any hot spots or flare ups.
Some of the inmates in custody at the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center also had to be relocated to another part of the jail due to all the heavy smoke in the area.
Anyone with any information about the downtown fire is encouraged to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. Remember, if your information leads to an arrest you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.
Anyone with information regarding the construction site fire is being asked to please contact Fire Investigator Jaymie Meinders at 928-285-8672.
This would especially include photographs and/or video taken of the fire scene.
