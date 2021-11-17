The Yuma Police Department will crack down on drunk driving over the Thanksgiving holiday, so motorists can expect to see more officers out on the streets.
YPD will conduct a DUI detail that will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 24th and run until Saturday, Nov. 27th, to stop drivers who are impaired by either alcohol or drugs.
Additional officers will be roving city streets looking to stop and arrest drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs.
These DUI patrols are looking for signs of an impaired driver behind the wheel.
YPD recommends the following easy steps for a safe Thanksgiving Day holiday.
- Plan a safe way home before the festivities begin
- Before drinking, please designate a sober driver and leave your car keys at home
- If you’re impaired, use a taxi or Uber driver, call a sober friend or family member
- If you happen to see an impaired driver on the road, don’t hesitate to call 911
- And remember, if you know someone who is about to drive while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely
Money to pay for the extra officers is from a grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
Sgt. Lori Franklin added that in addition to getting impaired drivers off the streets, officers will also be enforcing traffic laws, and raising the awareness about the dangers of impaired driving.
“We will always continue to push to have a sober driver,” Franklin said. “We want people to celebrate, we just want them to do it responsibly.”
