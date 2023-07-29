YPD on lookout for bad driving, ATVs, racing

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Hot. High 109F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 87F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly to mostly cloudy. Hot. High around 105F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.