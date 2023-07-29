YPD on lookout for bad driving, ATVs, racing

Editor’s note: This is the second of a two-part series address some of the most common traffic concerns according to the Yuma Police Department.
Over the summer, the Yuma Police Department held a Facebook Live event – “Live with Law Enforcement” – to help address concerns about traffic in the City of Yuma.
YPD Sgts. Martin Magdaleno and John Vidrio took questions from viewers as well as addressed common issues the agency is working on throughout Yuma.
This is the second part of a two-part series looking at the topics addressed during the Facebook event.
BASIC DRIVING
Yuma Police Department noted bad driving in general is a concern for officers.
“Sometimes one of the concerns or complaints that we get as supervisors is they ask why our motor officers are handling stuff like speeding and normal traffic concerns in the city when there’s other bigger problems to worry about,” Vidrio said. “Well, one of the reasons is they are traffic officers. Their main focus, number one priority is dealing with traffic around the city. It’s everything from, you know, driving, correcting driving behavior or educating the public on what they can or cannot do.”
Since general driving remains important, the details of following law still matter. One example given by Magdaleno is that drivers shouldn’t be driving full speed in a center turning lane down several blocks. It’s illegal.
“You’re supposed to turn into the nearest driveway you’re intending to be,” Magdaleno said. “If it’s a business or a residence, you need to turn into that as soon as possible and not drive down that two-way left turning lane.”
One of the big questions the officers answered was: “When are you going to start patrolling the roads and stop the speeders and people breaking the law of being in their cellphones?”
Magdaleno replied that YPD’s traffic unit is doing its best.
“Well, we’re really trying; I mean, we really are,” he said. “We come up with these elaborate plans to go out there and enforce a certain area where we’re seeing a lot of wrecks, we’re seeing a lot of speeders, we’re seeing a lot of red light runners but it’s hard for us to keep up.
“And something that we talked about in the past is something happened during COVID. People started getting a little more impatient. People are running a lot of red lights, they’re speeding. Everybody’s in a hurry to get somewhere. So we really would like to just plead with you to kind of slow down and, you know, kinda have some patience and just go from there.
“But I don’t know if we can really come up with a plan to eliminate all speeding and all that stuff. I mean, we just can’t be at all places at all times but we try to do our best. You see some of our motors out on the east end towards Gila Ridge, that area and we’ve got some motors out on the west end towards Cibola. I mean, we really try …”
Vidrio concluded that the unit particularly needs more officers.
“Just like everyone else in the city and the state, we are struggling to get police officers to come and work,” he said. “So if you have interest in becoming a motor officer, come on down, apply. We definitely would like for you guys to come down here
“… In order for us to get more, we need help from the community. Send me some new officers out there. We need new officers on the streets. We’re getting two brand new Harleys; if you want to ride a Harley, come on down. We could definitely use you.”
ALL TERRAIN AND UTILITY TASK VEHICLES
The officers observed that they’ve been finding a lot of side-by-sides, ATVs and UTVs on the roadways. Their concerns are when drivers of these vehicles don’t have windshields, protective goggles, horns, insurance and the like.
“You need a horn, you need the insurance, you need a driver’s license, you need goggles,” Magdaleno said. “If a person under 18 years of age is riding in it, then they need a helmet. For anybody to be able to operate this to include anybody under 18, they have to have a license so very important. You’re going to have to have your side mirrors. No flashing lights – we’re seeing a lot of them with flashing lights out there.”
Vidrio clarified that if a driver doesn’t have a windshield installed on their UTV, they have to have goggles or some type of protective eyewear to prevent debris from getting in their eyes and obstructing their ability to drive. The same goes for ATVs, four-wheelers and even motorcycles or dirt bikes that are registered.
If a driver’s found driving such a vehicle and it’s not registered for the roadway, that would also be a problem.
“You need the license plate light also because it’s required just like any vehicle,” Magdaleno said. “You can’t be shining towards the back to obstruct the vision of drivers … so make sure you have that if you’re going to be driving your side to side on the roadway.”
RACING AND RECKLESS DRIVING
Racing on highways and city streets can not only lead to a car tow and arrest but also a pretty big hit to a driver’s criminal record and license.
“If you do get arrested for racing out there, your car can be impounded for about 20 days,” Magdaleno said. “There’s some fees associated with those tows. There’s also hefty fines that you’ll have to pay. It’s a misdemeanor crime. I think it’s on your second one that then it becomes a felony; you can end up getting a felony conviction for racing out there.
“So that’s probably something that you don’t want on your driving record. I believe it’s about eight points for each racing violation that you commit so it will take a hard hit on your license. So if you’re a driver out there, truck driver, whatever – if you get a job and you want to be driving around, then this could potentially affect you. Keep that in mind.”
Even when not racing, criminal speeding is a frequent cause for citations in the city. Per Arizona law, a driver is criminally speeding when they’re traveling over 35 mph approaching a school zone or crossing, traveling 20 mph or more over the speed limit in a residential or commercial area or traveling over 85 mph anywhere in the state regardless of posted speed limits. On top of that, criminal speeding is a class 3 misdemeanor.
To watch the full live session, visit https://www.facebook.com/100064862253638/videos/275830081675353.