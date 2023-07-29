YPD on lookout for bad driving, ATVs, racing
Buy Now

Yuma Police Department Motor Sgt. Johnny Vidrio lifts a Roosevelt Elementary School student onto Vidrio’s motorcycle during a Career Day event in 2022. More recently, Vidrio and Sgt. Martin Magdaleno took questions from viewers as well as addressed common issues the agency is working on throughout Yuma.

 FILE PHOTO BY RANDY HOEFT/YUMA SUN

Editor’s note: This is the second of a two-part series address some of the most common traffic concerns according to the Yuma Police Department.

Over the summer, the Yuma Police Department held a Facebook Live event – “Live with Law Enforcement” – to help address concerns about traffic in the City of Yuma.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you