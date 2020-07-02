The Yuma Police Department on Saturday will have a special detail specifically looking for illegal fireworks.
There will be extra officers on the road to handle calls for service in reference to fireworks, as well as patrolling the streets looking for fireworks violations.
Sgt. Lori Franklin explained that the law allows the public to possess or use novelty/minor fireworks. However, many types of fireworks remain illegal in Arizona, specifically those designed to rise into the air and/or explode.
Fireworks can be used only from June 24 through July 6 and Dec. 24 through Jan. 3. Fireworks continue to be prohibited on all public property, including all parks, sidewalks, streets and right-of-ways, except by permit for supervised public displays only.
ARS 36-1601 provides this definition for permissible consumer fireworks:
• Ground and handheld sparkling devices,
• Cylindrical fountains
• Cone fountains
• Illuminating torches
• Wheels
• Ground spinners
• Flitter sparklers
• Toy smoke devices
• Wire sparklers or dipped sticks
• Multiple tube ground and handheld sparkling devices, cylindrical fountains, cone fountains and illuminating torches
This does not include anything that is designed or intended to rise into the air and explode or to detonate in the air or to fly above the ground, including, for example, firework items commonly known as bottle rockets, sky rockets, missile-type rockets, helicopters, torpedoes, roman candles and jumping jacks. It remains unlawful to sell, offer or expose for sale, use, explode or possess any of these fireworks.
Franklin asks that people please do not place themselves in unsafe situations due to the illegal discharge of fireworks.
“Use fireworks responsibly, even fireworks sold legally can present a safety risk,” Franklin said. “We ask for your cooperation in continuing to make the City of Yuma safe.”
The YPD is asking the community to be courteous and mindful of people with PTSD and if you have pets, please keep them inside when using fireworks.
If you see illegal fireworks, call 928-783-4421 or 78CRIME 928-782-7463 to remain anonymous. You can also report by using the YPD app. The least preferred method of contacting YPD is by Facebook Instant Messenger, as it is not monitored at all times.