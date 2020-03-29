Between March 19th and March 25th, we had 1,926 calls for service that came into our dispatch center, which generated 165 police reports. Here is a list of some of the calls for service that we handled:
• 911 calls — 982
• Alarm calls — 42
• Assaults — 16
• Burglaries — 30
• Criminal damage — 7
• Disorderly conduct/Disturbances — 60
• Domestic disturbances — 53
• Fraud — 7
• Noise disturbance — 44
• Overdose — 2
• Reckless driver — 23
• Runaway juveniles/Offense — 15
• Calls for service at our schools — 0
• Sex Offenses — 3
• Shoplifts/Thefts — 29
• Shots fired — 8
• Stolen vehicles — 8
• Suspicious subject/Incident/Vehicle — 106
• Traffic accidents — 50
• Trespass — 23
• Our Animal Control Unit responded to 116 calls for service and our officers made 108 traffic stops, issuing over 23 citations.
Now, let’s see what shenanigans happened around town…
This lady, let’s call her Cathy, was our latest contender in the driving while intoxicated saga. I have to say that Cathy may win the prize for over achiever also, as she drank for several hours prior to driving and it wasn’t light beer. So Cathy takes off driving and finds herself behind someone driving the speed limit, I’m just as shocked as you are. Well, this irritated Cathy so she played NASCAR driver and tried to push them along. Not once, but twice. After being bumped twice, the car in front of Cathy stopped, a bold move on their part, to see what was going on. Officers arrived and couldn’t miss the smell of alcohol when they spoke with Cathy. Cathy attempted the Field Sobriety tests, but she appeared to be caught in her own imaginary dust devil, wobbling through it. Cathy blew well over twice the legal limit, had a suspended driver’s license and an outstanding warrant; earning her the orange jammie award.
These two, Joe and Carl, decided to help themselves to someone else’s vehicle. Just an FYI here, just because a vehicle is running and the driver is not next to it, it does not qualify for finders keepers. Anyway, while Joe and Carl are out cruising they notice a vehicle running, parked in front of a residence, all by itself. Joe, being the opportunist, decides he’s going to take this baby for a ride. Here is where you have to love modern technology. There was an item in the vehicle that allowed the owner to see where his vehicle was going. The owner was calling out locations and the officers were following. The vehicle was located, abandoned and still running, but Joe sealed his fate by taking something from the vehicle and having it on him when officers got him. Yes, Joe and Carl were located and all evidence, like a Vegas neon light, pointed to them. Now Joe and Carl are wearing their own neon orange jammies.
This guy, let’s call him Fritz, goes into a local department store and chooses a tall can of beer. Fritz walks around the store, still holding his selection, appearing to be looking at other merchandise. One can only assume that he was possibly trying to warm up the can because Fritz decides to hide his loot in the front of his shorts. Fritz then proceeds to an exit point and attempts to leave the store. Well, Loss Prevention was hot on his trail and stopped Fritz in the vestibule area. When confronted, Fritz took out the beer can and threw it into a nearby trash can. I can only imagine there might have been some relief there. When asked to go to the Loss Prevention office, Fritz took off running. When officers arrived they were updated on Fritz’s direction of travel. It appeared that Fritz and the officer locked eyes at the same time and Fritz did a side step behind a palm tree. Poor Fritz, he had two things against him at this point. One, the officer saw him and two, Fritz looked like an olive trying to hide behind a toothpick. And no Fritz, just because you gave the beer back does not mean you are free from shoplifting charges.
During the past week we have had four confirmed cases of COVID-19 and some significant closures have happened. Bars, restaurants and food trucks have all had limitations placed on them. Stores are still seeing long lines at opening times. Toilet paper seems to be making a rare appearance in some stores. It appears now that shoppers and bird watchers have common ground trying to spot the rare species. Food items are starting to reappear on the shelves and for the most part our community is staying extremely civil. Some stores are having senior hours in the morning and the lines are moving nicely. With all this sanitizing and washing of our hands they are starting to look like the Yuma desert right now. Don’t forget “it puts the lotion on its skin” to keep our hands nice and soft. #YUMASTRONG
And FYI……No, you cannot take a roll of toilet paper from our prisoner processing area when you leave to go to jail.