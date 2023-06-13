The man killed in Yuma in a Sunday morning shooting has been identified as 51-year-old Benjamin Pilgrim.
According to the Yuma Police Department, the shooting was reported around 7:58 a.m. in the 900 block of South Arizona Avenue. Officers found Pilgrim, 51, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
Witnesses at the scene provided YPD with a suspect and vehicle description – a white pickup. At 10:46 a.m., the suspect vehicle was found in the 2500 block of Virginia Drive; however, it was unoccupied, YPD said. Officers learned the suspect had a second vehicle, a white Cadillac.
Officers located the Cadillac in the 100 block of East 16th Street and attempted a vehicle stop. According to YPD, the vehicle fled from officers at a high rate of speed, and officers pursued. The vehicle fled into California and headed west on Interstate 8, at which point California Highway Patrol was notified.
YPD officers continued the pursuit and the Cadillac exited Interstate 8 at the Andrade exit, crossed the overpass and headed eastbound on Interstate 8 at a high rate of speed. According to YPD, stop sticks were deployed, and the Cadillac struck them approximately two miles west of the Winterhaven exit.
The Cadillac left the roadway and rolled several times. The suspect, a 27-year-old male, was ejected from the vehicle. He was flown to a California hospital in serious condition.
According to YPD, the victim and the suspect were known to each other, and the investigation is ongoing. YPD asks anyone with information on this case to call 928-783-4421 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.