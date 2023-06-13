The man killed in Yuma in a Sunday morning shooting has been identified as 51-year-old Benjamin Pilgrim.

According to the Yuma Police Department, the shooting was reported around 7:58 a.m. in the 900 block of South Arizona Avenue. Officers found Pilgrim, 51, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

