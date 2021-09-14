The Yuma Police Department has released the name of the man who was found shot to death early Sunday morning.
Officers found 22-year-old Nicholas Berg after responding to the 100 block of South 10th Avenue at 2:39 a.m. Sunday morning in reference to a 911 call.
When officers arrived on scene they found Berg unresponsive and with an apparent gunshot wound.
First aid was administered but Berg was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 42-year-old man, now identified as Ruben Joseph Magana, was also located at the scene and taken into custody.
“They are known to each other,” said Sgt. Lori Franklin, a spokesperson for the Yuma Police Department. “It is an ongoing investigation and detectives are still sorting out the details.”
Magana was arrested for being a prohibited possessor and remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $20,000 cash-only bond.
Franklin, citing the ongoing investigation, was not able to provide any additional information.
Anyone with any information about the case is asked to call YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
