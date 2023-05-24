The motorcyclist who was killed on Monday in Yuma has been identified as Mason James Sperry Tacey, 21.
The Yuma Police Department responded to the scene of an accident at 1:26 p.m. Monday at East Palo Verde Street and Avenue 3E.
Tacey, an active-duty Marine, was operating a motorcycle traveling southbound on Avenue 3E. A semi-truck pulling a flat-bed trailer, traveling northbound on Avenue 3E, turned westbound on Palo Verde Street. Tacey struck the flatbed trailer, causing him to be ejected from the motorcycle, YPD reported.
He was wearing a helmet; however, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.
The driver of the semi, a 21-year-old man, was not injured.
Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this collision, YPD said, but noted the case is still under investigation.
YPD asks anyone with any information about this case to call (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
Abundant sunshine. High 98F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Sunny skies. High 97F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
