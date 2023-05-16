press conference 1
Yuma Police Chief Thomas Garrity provides an update during a press conference Monday about the fatal shooting at a house party over the weekend in which two people were killed and five others wounded.

 Photo by JAMES GILBERT/Yuma Sun

The two victims of the Saturday night shooting in Yuma have been identified as Ande Blackthunder, 20, and Danny Garcia, 19.

The Yuma Police Department held a press conference on Monday with Chief Thomas Garrity providing an update on Saturday’s shooting at a house party in which two people were killed and five others wounded.

