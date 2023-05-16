The two victims of the Saturday night shooting in Yuma have been identified as Ande Blackthunder, 20, and Danny Garcia, 19.
The Yuma Police Department held a press conference on Monday with Chief Thomas Garrity providing an update on Saturday’s shooting at a house party in which two people were killed and five others wounded.
“The biggest thing is I want the general public to understand that this was not a random event. Everyone knew each other. This was a party that got out of hand and things happened,” Garrity said.
“We understand there might have been an altercation inside the party and based on that altercation some kids pulled out guns and started shooting at each other,” Garrity said.
As for the five victims who were wounded, ages 16, 15, 19, 18 and 16, three were released from Yuma Regional Medical Center early Sunday morning. The two remaining victims were flown to a Phoenix-area hospital where they are listed in stable condition.
The shooting happened at approximately 10:54 p.m. during a house party at a residence in the 3800 block of South J Edward Drive, which is in a neighborhood north of 40th Street between Avenue 5E and Avenue 6E.
Several weapons, which are awaiting forensic testing, were recovered at the scene. More than 30 rounds were fired during the incident. As many as 100 people are also believed to have been at the party.
“It started out as a small party and based on social media postings, more people came than was expected,” Garrity said.
The homeowners, who have been contacted and are fully cooperating, were out of town at the time, and the party was held by a relative of theirs, YPD said.
Garrity said detectives have been working furiously on the case since the shooting, but so far no motive has been established and no arrests made.
“We have investigative leads that our detectives are looking into,” he said. “We can’t confirm any suspects because the incident is still under investigation. We want to make sure we get everyone responsible for this heinous act.”
Yuma police received a noise complaint about the party about 55 minutes before the shooting happened, but no one responded.
“There were a lot of parties going on throughout the Yuma community and officers were all tied up on other calls for service,” Garrity said. “There was no indication that there was any type of violence going on, which would have made it a priority 1 call at that point.”
Garrity thanked the off-duty personnel who assisted in the incident, which included a California Highway Patrol officer, a YPD detective, two Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents, and the wife of one of the agents, who is a nurse.
YPD asks anyone with any information to call (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. Remember, if your information leads to an arrest, you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.