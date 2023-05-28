Editor’s note: This is the first of several stories reporting on the 2023 Yuma Police Department Crime Report as presented by Police Chief Tom Garrity.
When it comes to race, the Yuma Police Department closely reflects community demographics.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Editor’s note: This is the first of several stories reporting on the 2023 Yuma Police Department Crime Report as presented by Police Chief Tom Garrity.
When it comes to race, the Yuma Police Department closely reflects community demographics.
However, when it comes to gender, the female-to-male ratio does not reflect city demographics.
Police Chief Tom Garrity recently presented the City Council with the 2023 Yuma Police Department Crime Report.
The report shows who is policing Yuma. The department has 167 sworn officers and a professional staff of 122, representing different nationalities, genders and backgrounds.
“The police department is a diverse and progressive law enforcement agency. We are committed to recognizing and embracing the uniqueness in all individuals,” Garrity said.
“These dedicated employees have a variety of communicative styles, experiences, education and characteristics which enhance individual approaches and perspectives to policing the multicultural community that we have here in Yuma,” Garrity said.
Yuma is 63% Hispanic, 34% non-Hispanic white and 3% Black. Across the department, staff closely resembles these demographics, with 55% Hispanic, 43% non-Hispanic white and 2% Black.
Among sworn officers, 51% are Hispanic, 46% are non-Hispanic white and 2% Black.
“A lot of cities and a lot of police departments would be proud of how close we reflect our community,” Garrity noted.
Agewise, the department has 34% staff members who are in their 30s, 26% in their 20s, 21% in their 40s, 15% in their 50s, 3% in their 60s, and 1% under 20 years old.
As for sworn officers, 37% are in their 30s, 28% in their 40s, 22% in their 20s, 12% in their 50s and 1% in their 60s.
As for the latter, Garrity noted: “That is our one officer who’s out there still hanging on. He does not want to give this up.”
Most officers have been with the department less than 10 years. “If you look at our command staff, the sergeants lieutenants and captains, they’re all under 10 years, with the exception of Capt. (Rod) Hamilton, who is the grandfather of us,” the chief said.
The demographics show a different story when it comes to gender. The department has 62% males and 38% females. Among sworn officers, the chasm is much deeper with 89% male and 11% female.
“That is not where we want to be,” Garrity said. “Females bring a very different perspective to police work, and also it has been shown in studies that they have a reduced use of force. Crime victims also feel more comfortable with females than they do with males in authority.”
To try to even this gap, the department has a goal of “30 by 30,” meaning that it would like to have 30% of sworn officers be female by the year 2030.
“It is hard, but it is a goal that we have to look at to try and get. If we can get up to 20-25%, we’re going to be doing good,’ Garrity said.
Councilwoman Carol Smith asked what kind of outreach the department will do to improve those numbers.
“That’s where social media comes in,” Garrity said, noting that videos aimed at recruiting women will be posted on social media sites.
“And then also there are groups that help to give you policies and actually give you pathways to individuals that may be looking to become police.”
One pathway focuses on women who participate in team sports “because they’re already working in a team environment.”
The social media videos will show the department’s teamwork with the hope that “that attracts them because they do want to be part of the team.”
The challenge with recruiting to Yuma is the distance from other metropolitan cities. “The trouble that we have is that we are in the middle of nowhere. We’re self-reliant, and it is again selling the community to these individuals that that’s why they want to come here.
“Once they’re here, they will learn to love Yuma like I have over the past five months. It is a totally different way of life that everyone should experience,” he added.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sunny. High 97F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Sunny skies. High near 95F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.