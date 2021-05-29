The Yuma Police Department is warning residents to be aware of a rise in the number of catalytic converters being stolen from vehicles in the area.
Since June 1, 2020, there have been 37 reported thefts of the valuable devices within the city limits. The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office also has had a few cases.
“We want to let our community know this trend is on the rise,” said YPD spokesperson Sgt. Lori Franklin. “It’s just not happening here. It is a nationwide problem.”
Catalytic converters form part of a car’s exhaust system and are needed to reduce the toxic emissions created by the vehicle’s engine.
But they’re now also highly sought by thieves, for the precious metals used to make them, which include platinum, palladium, and rhodium, both of which are more valuable than gold.
“Catalytic converters contain precious metals that are sold on the black market or recycling centers,” Sgt. Franklin said. “That makes them a profitable item for thieves.”
Not only will a car run poorly without one, due to the gap in the exhaust system, catalytic converters are also very expensive to replace.
It is also illegal to drive a car without one.
While no model of vehicle has been targeted specifically, Sgt. Franklin said a majority of the catalytic converters that have been stolen were taken off of company-owned cars and trucks after the business has closed for the day, or on the weekend.
Sgt. Franklin some have also been stolen from owners whose cars were parked in front of their homes, usually late at night or after they have gone to bed.
In one instance a victim reported that the thieves pulled up next to their car and blasted the stereo so they couldn’t hear the catalytic converter being removed.
She added that catalytic converters are also relatively simple to steal using a hacksaw because the exhaust system is easy to get to.
There are, however, several ways owners can protect their vehicles from this type of theft.
- Businesses that have vehicles parked outside should ensure they are in a secure location (fenced yard) and are in well-lit areas. Security cameras should be placed to view all external areas of the business, including where company vehicles are parked.
- Residents should ensure their vehicles are parked in well-lit areas and if possible in a garage. Security cameras are a valuable tool and should be placed to view all external areas of the residence and where vehicles are parked.
- Residents in apartments/condos should ensure their vehicles are locked, parked in well-lit areas.
Anyone with any information about these cases of theft is encouraged to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. Remember, if your information leads to an arrest you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.
