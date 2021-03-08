The Yuma Police Department is notifying the community that four convicted sex offenders have reported living at new addresses.
• Kevin Michael Wright, 50, is now residing at 1990 S. 10th Ave. He is described as being 6 feet tall, weighing 145 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.
On April 10, 2006, Wright was convicted of one count of sexual conduct with a minor. He was also convicted of failure to register as a sex offender on Jan. 16, 2016.
As a Level 3 sex offender, Wright is considered to be a high-risk to re-offend.
• Joseph Lawrence Anaya, 58, who is homeless, is now staying in the area of Riley Avenue and 16th Street in Yuma.
He is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
On June 27, 1995, Anaya was convicted of one count of attempted sexual assault.
He was also convicted of failure to register as a sex offender in December 2007 and failure to register a change of address in October 2012.
As a Level 3 sex offender, Anaya is considered to be a high-risk to re-offend.
• Enrique Bernardino Vargas, 68, who is homeless, is now staying at S. 4th Avenue and W. 4th Street in a van.
He is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
On October 23, 2003, Vargas pleaded guilty to one count of failure to register as a sex offender.
As a Level 2 sex offender, Vargas is considered to be a medium-risk to re-offend.
• Ismael Oscar Godoy, 34, is now residing at 544 S. 6th Ave. He is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
On May 11, 2006, Godoy was convicted on two counts of indecent exposure.
He was also found guilty of failure to register as a sex offender on Sept. 7, 2012.
As a Level 3 sex offender, Godoy is considered to be a high-risk to re-offend.
The YPD is releasing this information pursuant to the Community Notification on Sex Offenders Law. It is the responsibility of the law enforcement agency having jurisdiction where the offender resides to make notification to the community.
Notification must be made when certain sex offenders are released from the Arizona State Prison, accepted under an interstate compact or released from the county jail back into the community.