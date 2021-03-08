Today

Sunshine to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High 81F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Mostly sunny. Becoming windy during the afternoon. High 73F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.