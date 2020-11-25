The Yuma Police Department reports that over the past month it has seen an increase in the number of burglaries and thefts being committed at construction sites.
Sgt. Lori Franklin says that YPD has received several reports from both commercial and residential construction sites about materials, tools and other miscellaneous items being taken.
In some cases the batteries have been removed from vehicles and other construction equipment parked at the sites.
She added that it is difficult to pin-point a common link among all of the crimes because they are happening at different times and locations, with a variety of items being stolen.
Further complicating the problem is that while sites are often enclosed with temporary fencing, it is difficult to properly secure these types of locations.
“There has always been thievery, but it is happening a lot more now at places where new homes and businesses are under construction,” Sgt. Franklin said.
She added that the criminals typically see the construction sites as prime opportunities to make money by selling what is stolen.
As such, YPD is asking the community to be watchful if they live near or drive by any construction sites during the weekend or at night, as these are the times the burglaries and thefts are being committed.
“Police officers can’t be everywhere, but there are 100,000 pairs of eyes in the community to help us,” Sgt. Franklin said. “If you see people sneaking around these sites, or suspicious vehicles parked at one, give us a call so we can come check it out.”
The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about these crimes to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 783-4421 or 78-CRIME at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
