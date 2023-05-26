YPD responds to Cibola High after student brings 'gel blaster' to school

The Yuma Police Department responded to Cibola High School Thursday after a student brought a gel blaster handgun to school.
According to a press release, YPD responded at 10 a.m. when another student saw the gel blaster – which appeared to look like a real handgun – and brought the incident to the attention of the school administration.
YPD officers, along with Cibola’s administration, investigated and found the student did not pose a threat to the safety of other students or staff, the press release noted.
The student will not face criminal charges.
However, YPD noted, the school will take disciplinary actions.
According to Technology.org, “A gel blaster gun is a toy gun that uses super-absorbent polymer water beads as projectiles.”
Cibola’s administration determined the school would operate as normal Thursday and steps were taken with the YPD school resource officer at Cibola to ensure the campus remains safe, YPD reported.
“The Yuma Police Department takes all school threats very seriously and will investigate each and every one of them. We appreciate the members of our community who alerted us to this incident and gave us the opportunity to verify if there was a threat,” YPD stated.