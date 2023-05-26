YPD responds to Cibola High after student brings 'gel blaster' to school

The Yuma Police Department responded to Cibola High School Thursday after a student brought a gel blaster handgun to the campus. According to Technology.org, “A gel blaster gun is a toy gun that uses super-absorbent polymer water beads as projectiles.”

The Yuma Police Department responded to Cibola High School Thursday after a student brought a gel blaster handgun to school.

According to a press release, YPD responded at 10 a.m. when another student saw the gel blaster – which appeared to look like a real handgun – and brought the incident to the attention of the school administration.

