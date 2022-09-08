Crane Middle School experienced a false alarm on late Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 3:46 p.m., the Crane Middle School One-Button Lockdown system was triggered. Crane School District reports that the students had already been released from the regular school day when the alert occurred.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

