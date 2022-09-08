Crane Middle School experienced a false alarm on late Tuesday afternoon.
At approximately 3:46 p.m., the Crane Middle School One-Button Lockdown system was triggered. Crane School District reports that the students had already been released from the regular school day when the alert occurred.
As part of the notification system, the Yuma Police Department (YPD) immediately received a call from the alarm company stating that the school was in lockdown. At 3:49 p.m., two officers were dispatched to the call.
The school’s Student Resource Officer (SRO) alerted the YPD Dispatch Center that it was a false alarm and the Crane District Emergency Response Team confirmed, prompting them to issue a parent/guardian notification telling parents to disregard the notices.
Although law enforcement was aware that a true lockdown was not occurring, per protocol, YPD officers arrived at the school to verify the situation and provide support if needed.
“The Yuma Police Department and its officers take calls such as this very seriously,” stated Sgt. Lori Franklin in a YPD press release. “We also take the safety of our community seriously. Once the officers were notified of the false alarm, they slowed down but continued to the school.”
The district also expressed appreciation for the community and YPD’s response.
“We appreciate the patience and understanding of our community – our students, their families and partners – during moments like these,” Crane’s statement read. “We understand that false alarms may be a source of frustration and concern, however, we are working every day on refining our system so that it does what it is intended to do – keep our students and staff safe. We are committed to the well-being and safety of our learning community. This alert system has been efficient at contacting law enforcement immediately, which is essential during an emergency.
“We’d especially like to thank our partners at the Yuma Police Department for responding to every call and providing the necessary support that benefits our community.”
