A teenager was shot early Sunday morning near Kennedy Memorial Park.
According to the Yuma Police Department, officers responded to the park, 2251 S. Kennedy Lane, at 3 a.m.
The initial investigation revealed that a male juvenile was shot while he was in the area of the park. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
There is no suspect information at the time of this release, and YPD noted an active investigation is underway.
YPD asks anyone with information to call 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at 928-782-7463 to remain anonymous.
Plenty of sunshine. Hot. High 113F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Mainly clear. Low 88F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. Hot. High near 115F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
