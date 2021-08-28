The Yuma Police Department has announced that it is seeking accreditation through the Arizona Association of Chiefs of Police (AACOP) and the associated Arizona Law Enforcement Accreditation Program (ALEAP).
According to Capt. Wayne Boyd, the accreditation process is a systematic and thorough review of all of the department’s policies, operations, and training methods to ensure they meet nationally recognized standards of excellence.
There are many benefits to being accredited for YPD, one being that if all of its officers are following a standard set or procedures it greatly reduces the department’s liability and risk-exposure.
Capt. Boyd added that it also should help build trust in the community because residents know they are getting the highest quality of service from the police department.
The YPD began the accreditation process, which is voluntary, about a year and a half ago with a self-assessment to bring the department in line with all of the required national standards.
“It has been a very labor-intensive process and a lot of work, but it has gone smoothly,” Capt. Boyd said. “We were already probably about 80 percent in compliance before we started the process.”
A team of assessors will be on-site in Yuma on September 15 and 16, 2021 to evaluate the YPD’s compliance with ALEAP standards.
“We certainly believe that we are now 100 percent in compliance with all the standards,” Capt. Boyd said. “We will have to wait and see what the assessors say.”
As part of this process, community members and employees are invited to offer comments regarding YPD during a public call in session.
The session will be conducted on Wednesday September 15, 2021 from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Anyone wishing to speak directly to assessors can call (928) 373-5000 ext: 6050.
Calls will not be recorded, should be limited to 5 minutes, and should focus on YPD’s ability to comply with ALEAP standards.
A copy of ALEAP standards are available for review at: https://www.azchiefsofpolice.org/aleap-accreditation-program
If successful at becoming accredited, the YPD will have to renew its accreditation every two years.
