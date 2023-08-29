The Yuma Police Department is looking for information after someone fired a gun at a Yuma home early Monday morning.
According to YPD, officers responded to a report of shots fired at 1:47 a.m. in the 200 block of South 17th Avenue.
Officers located a residence that had received damage from multiple gunshots. The residence was occupied at the time, but there were no reported injuries.
There are no suspects in custody at this time, YPD said, noting this is an active investigation.
YPD asks anyone with information on this case to call (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. If the information leads to an arrest, you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.
