The Yuma Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a kitten that was stolen from the Humane Society of Yuma.
On June 30, at approximately 4:06 p.m., an officer responded to the Humane Society of Yuma in reference to the theft of a kitten.
According to YPD, the officer learned that an unidentified male and female went to the HSOY and asked questions about a kitten named Siul. They were asked to complete an Adoption Information Form in order to receive approval to adopt the kitten.
The couple did not complete the paperwork and through the security camera footage, it appeared the couple waited until they wouldn’t be detected. The female waited in the car while the male subject returned, opened the kennel and took the kitten. They left in a dark gray Honda Civic, YPD reported.
“It’s heartbreaking enough to have one of our innocent animals stolen, but this particular kitten is extremely vulnerable and needs help,” shared Executive Director Annette Lagunas.
Siul’s eye was being treated three times per day to relieve pain and control infection. When the medical team went to provide the medication in the late morning, they found an empty kennel. She was also being evaluated to determine if surgery would be required, so finding her soon is critical.
“This kitten is suffering right now without medical attention, so we are asking the community to help us,” added Lagunas. “We are also pleading with this couple to do the right thing and return this kitten so it can receive the medical treatment it needs and the care it deserves. Please call us and we can make arrangements for the kitten to be returned or just come to HSOY.”
YPD provided still photos of the couple taken from surveillance cameras and an image of their vehicle. The license plate appeared to match the color and design of a Mexican Baja California license plate. Both subjects spoke English and were wearing medical scrubs.
This case is still under investigation.
YPD asks anyone with any information about this case to call 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.