The Yuma Police Department is seeking information in an armed robbery that happened Wednesday afternoon.
According to YPD, at 5:10 p.m., officers responded to the Circle K convenience store, 2089 S. Avenue A.
The investigation revealed a white male, wearing a gray hoodie with sunglasses, handed a note to the cashier, demanding money.
The man was holding his waistband as if he was carrying a firearm and took an undisclosed amount of money. He was last seen running northbound from the store.
YPD asks anyone with any information to call (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
