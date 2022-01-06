Yuma police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to the armed robbery of a Chevron convenience store early Wednesday morning.
Sgt. Lori Franklin said the armed robbery occurred at the store located at 1825 S. 4th Avenue at approximately 6:31 a.m.
The initial investigation revealed that an unknown male entered the business and demanded money.
“The suspect mentioned a gun, but no gun was displayed or seen,” Franklin said.
After taking an undisclosed amount of money the suspect then fled the scene on foot.
The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing dark clothing, a red ball cap with the letter “A” on the front and a white t-shirt covering his face.
There were no reported injuries.
The vase is currently under investigation and there is no further information available at this time.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to please call the Yuma Police Department at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. Remember, if your information leads to an arrest you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.