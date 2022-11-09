The Yuma Police Department is seeking a suspect in a robbery at 1st Bank Yuma, 2799 S. 4th Ave., Tuesday afternoon.
According to a YPD press release, an unknown male entered the business and handed a note to the teller demanding money.
The suspect fled the scene on foot in a north-easterly direction with an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect is described as a male, approximately 6’2” tall, weighing approximately 240 to 260 lbs. He was wearing a black mask with a blue medical-type mask on top of it. His clothing was described as a white long-sleeved shirt, black shorts, black shoes and a black hat.
No weapon was displayed, and there were no reported injuries.
YPD responded to the scene at 1:03 p.m., and notes this is an active investigation, with video being reviewed.
YPD asks anyone with any information to call 928-783-4421, or 928-782-7463 to remain anonymous. If information leads to an arrest, the informing individual could receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.
