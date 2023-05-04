Two men were injured Wednesday morning in a Yuma shooting.
The Yuma Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at approximately 3:22 a.m. in the 3100 block of Ivy Lane, and found a 31-year-old man with a head injury.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Two men were injured Wednesday morning in a Yuma shooting.
The Yuma Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at approximately 3:22 a.m. in the 3100 block of Ivy Lane, and found a 31-year-old man with a head injury.
Another man, 36 years old, had already been taken to the Yuma Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds. He was later flown from YRMC to a Phoenix-area hospital in serious condition, YPD said.
The suspects have been described as males in their 30s to 40s. They fled the scene in an unknown vehicle. They’re still at large as of the time of this publication.
Kofa and Vista High Schools, located nearby, went into shelter in place at approximately 7:40 a.m. when YPD executed a search warrant related to the case. Palmcroft Elementary also sheltered in place out of precaution and instruction was not interrupted, according to Yuma School District One. The Yuma Union High School District added that the shelter in place was lifted by YPD at 9:34 a.m. and classes proceeded as normal at Kofa and Vista.
“They were unsure if there was anybody else in the residence so we have to wait to do the proper thing, which is get a search warrant in order to go in,” explained YPD Sgt. Lori Franklin. “So just as a precaution they did the lockdown and as soon as they cleared the residence, then it was lifted.”
The investigation is still ongoing. YPD encourages anyone with any information about the case to call 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime (928-782-7463) to remain anonymous. If the information leads to an arrest, the informant may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.
Education Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Abundant sunshine. High 78F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Mainly sunny. High near 80F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.