Yuma police are searching for the suspect or suspects who shot and killed a man late Sunday night.
YPD Sgt. Lori Franklin said the incident happened at approximately 11:36 p.m. in the 600 block of 12th Street.
Officers found a 41-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound.
“It appeared the victim had stopped with his bicycle when he was shot,” Franklin said.
The man was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased.
His name has not been released yet pending next-of-kin notification.
Franklin said this is an active investigation and no suspect or suspects have been identified at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to call YPD (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
Any information that leads to an arrest is subject to a cash reward of up to $1,000.
