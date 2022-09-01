The Yuma and San Luis Police Departments will both conduct impaired driving details as part of the Labor Day holiday weekend.
As such there will be extra officers in both cities looking to stop and arrest drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs.
These officers are in addition to regularly scheduled patrol officers.
Both DUI details will begin Friday, Sept. 2, and last through Monday, Sept. 5.
In addition to getting impaired drivers off the streets, Yuma police will also actively enforce traffic laws and raise public awareness about the dangers of drunk driving, with the goal of saving more lives on the area’s roadways.
San Luis police officers will also conduct a (STEP) Traffic Enforcement Detail to promote safe and attentive driving.
The objective of the traffic enforcement program is to reduce the number of vehicle collisions and the resulting injuries and fatalities through increased highly visible enforcement.
San Luis police officers will focus on occupant restraint, impaired driving, speeding enforcement and pedestrian safety.
Funding for these DUI details is being provided through a grant awarded by the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
Violations of traffic law restrictions are punishable by fines and possible jail time.
Impaired driving is one of America’s most-often committed and deadliest crimes.
YPD and SLPD recommend the following easy steps for a safe Labor Day holiday weekend:
- Plan a safe way home before the festivities begin.
- Before drinking, designate a sober driver and leave your car keys at home.
- If you’re impaired, use a taxi, an Uber driver, call a sober friend or family member.
- If you happen to see an impaired driver on the road, don’t hesitate to call 911.
And remember, if you know someone who is about to drive while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.
Both San Luis and Yuma police also encourage people to be safe drivers this Labor Day holiday weekend.