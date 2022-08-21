Thanks to new technological advancements in the amplification and detection of DNA, detectives with the Yuma Police Department recently solved a 38-year-old murder case.
On April 16, 1984, at about 1:30 p.m. Yuma police officers were dispatched to 2103 S. 11th Ave., where they found 74-year-old Evelyn Halsey dead inside her home.
While Halsey had several severe injuries, the cause of death was determined to have been from a broken back.
Evidence also indicated that Halsey was dragged into the house from the driveway. She may have even been deceased beforehand.
“It was a vicious crime. She was pretty battered,” said YPD Sgt. Lori Franklin. “She was found in her bedroom, half naked and on her bed.”
According to the autopsy report, Halsey also had numerous broken bones and ribs which were most likely due to blunt force trauma.
Despite conducting an extensive investigation at the time, YPD was never able to identify a suspect, and the case ultimately went cold.
However, Halsey’s case didn’t stay cold forever.
In 2015, the Arizona Department of Public Safety Crime Laboratory was finally able to develop a genetic profile of an unknown male from a sample the YPD had sent to be tested.
And, when that genetic profile was entered into the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) in 2016, it came up with a match.
The match belonged to a man by the name of Troy Washington, who was 37 years old at the time. He was a dental technician in the U.S. Navy stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma.
“He didn’t live too far from where the homicide happened,” Franklin said. “He had also gone through a divorce and for some reason was busted three ranks.”
While investigating Washington as the main suspect in Halsey’s murder, YPD learned he was receiving veteran’s benefits and that he was living in the Dallas metropolitan area.
Detectives were also sent to Mississippi, Alabama and Texas to interview people who knew Washington while he was stationed at MCAS Yuma.
Armed with a warrant for a sample of his DNA, detectives were eventually sent to Dallas, but they were unable to locate Washington at the time.
When YPD submitted the case to the Yuma County Attorney’s Office in 2019 for prosecution, it was declined, citing a lack of sufficient evidence to ensure a reasonable likelihood of conviction.
Since Washington was active-duty military at the time of the murder, the YPD approached the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) in 2020 in the hope that the agency would take the case.
“Washington was a transient with no permanent address,” Franklin said. “The only thing in his name was the bank account where he was receiving his veterans’ payments.”
YPD and NCIS worked together for two years but were never able to charge Washington with Halsey’s murder because he passed away in February 2022.
“You get excited when you get a DNA hit because you think you will finally get justice for the victim,” Franklin said. “It was just too late.”
Franklin explained that while YPD does not have a cold case unit, detectives will re-examine unsolved cases to try and find any details that had not been brought out before.
Also, sometimes after a detective or officer retires, they stay on as reserve officers to investigate cold cases by looking at the items in evidence for things such as blood and DNA that can be tested by new technology that was not available at the time.
YPD has had success in solving cold cases in the past, such as the 2005 La Mesa murders which had gone cold for nine years before Preston Strong was convicted of the murders and sentenced to the death penalty.
There was also the 1997 case of Kenneth Cloud, a 55-year-old Bard farmer who was shot to death in the parking lot of the Burgers and Beer restaurant. Cloud’s murder remained a cold case until 2003, when police arrested his wife, Lois Kay Cloud, Vincent Accardo and his wife, Lisa Baker, in the slaying.
YPD also solved the 1985 murder of Jimmie Ferrara, who had bit parts in Hollywood movies during the 1940s. He had just returned from vacationing in Nevada the night he was killed. The crime was unsolved for nearly 22 years before police made arrests in the case in 2006.