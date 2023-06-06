The Yuma Police Department is commencing a “Live with Law Enforcement” series on Facebook. The series will feature various Facebook Live sessions focusing on different areas of the department.
Folks following YPD’s Facebook at https://tinyurl.com/FB-YPD can keep an eye out for announcements on series event times and send in questions to be answered during the live sessions.
YPD shared that traffic concerns are the most common ones posed by the community so the first session is all about traffic. Wednesday, June 7, YPD traffic sergeants will be on the page’s Facebook Live from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. to answer questions and concerns from anyone who chimes in.
Facebook users can comment their questions or concerns on the announcement post or comment on the Facebook Live itself in order to receive a response.
