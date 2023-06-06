The Yuma Police Department is commencing a “Live with Law Enforcement” series on Facebook. The series will feature various Facebook Live sessions focusing on different areas of the department.

Folks following YPD’s Facebook at https://tinyurl.com/FB-YPD can keep an eye out for announcements on series event times and send in questions to be answered during the live sessions.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

