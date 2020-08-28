Yuma police have arrested a 24-year-old man in connection to last weekend’s shooting at a motel, in which one person was killed and another seriously wounded.
Sgt. Lori Franklin said that at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit with a car occupied by three individuals, one of them being the man police have identified as a suspect in the case.
The vehicle eventually stopped in the 1400 block of South 41st Avenue and all three occupants fled from the area on foot.
All three, however, were caught and taken into custody, with the assistance of Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents.
The suspect in this case, now identified as Izak Lucero, was arrested and booked into the Yuma County jail on multiple felony charges, including first-degree murder.
Other charges include possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of narcotics.
Lucero made his initial appearance in Yuma Justice Court on Thursday before Justice of the Peace Gregory Stewart, who informed him of the charges against him.
In addition to setting Lucero’s bail as a $500,000 cash-only bond, Stewart informed him that the Yuma County Attorney’s Office had two days to determine whether to file a criminal complaint against him, charging him with any of the offenses.
If no criminal complaint is filed, he will be released, he continued. However, if a complaint is filed, he will be provided with a copy of it when he returns to court on Monday for his arraignment.
Attorneys Cynthia Brubaker and William Knoph of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office co-represented Lucero for the hearing. Prosecutor Claudia Gonzalez, attended on behalf of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office.
According to Yuma police, at approximately 10:48 a.m. on Saturday officers responded to the Econo Lodge Motel, located in the 2100 block of South 4th Avenue, for a report of shots fired.
Upon arrival, officers located a man now known to be 21-year-old Luis Delgadillo, who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second man, who had been shot once, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.
