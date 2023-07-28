Editor’s note: This is the first of a two-part series address some of the most common traffic concerns according to the Yuma Police Department.
Want to drive while on your phone? The Yuma Police Department has a simple, one-word message: Don’t.
It’s one of the violations YPD cited as a common problem during a special “Live with Law Enforcement” event it held over the summer on Facebook.
Yumans were invited to ask any question they might have about YPD and traffic concerns.
YPD Sgts. Martin Magdaleno and John Vidrio explained that the traffic unit consists of 10 traffic investigators, five motor officers, one traffic detective and two supervisors. These officers typically work 10-hour shifts, four days a week while some positions might work eight-hour shifts for five days a week.
From the beginning of 2023 up until the first week of June, Magdaleno noted that Yuma had “4,277 stops, we’ve had about 14,109 accidents, we’ve had about 610 reckless driving calls, 249 traffic hazards – that’s usually like when a car gets stuck in the middle of a road somewhere … We’ve had about 406 parking violations; we’ve also had about 336 disabled vehicles.”
Vidrio noted one of the biggest concerns he hears brought up in social events like “Coffee with a Cop” is about traffic around schools.
“In the City of Yuma, we have over 30 schools,” he said. “... We have five motor officers throughout the entire city so it’s a little bit difficult for us to get to all 30 of those schools. The motor officers are handling other calls for service and again, the higher the priority call then that’s where the officers are going to go first. It doesn’t mean that the questions or the concerns are not being answered.
“But through dispatch, they come in and they are given a rating at either high or low and wherever it falls in that category, that’s how we respond to calls for service.”
Magdaleno added that motor officers also serve as backup for regular patrol officers so they can be quite busy.
Having addressed a popular community concern, Vidrio and Magdaleno turned their attention to a few points they wanted to address as well as questions from viewers watching via social media.
HANDS-FREE DRIVING
Having a toddler on your lap and not wearing seatbelts are violations of Arizona law, but so too is the act of having a phone in hand while driving. Vidrio and Magdaleno identified it as a common problem.
“We’re still seeing out there a lot of people with their cell phones in their hand,” Magdaleno said. “I’ve stopped a couple people and they’ll tell me that they’re on their GPS or on their map or something like that; that they’re not on their phone. But I think what they don’t understand is it’s hands-free driving. You cannot hold a portable communication device in your hands. It has to be docked somewhere, just off your hands, out of your hands and then you should be good to go.”
VEHICLE ALTERATIONS
Vidrio and Magdaleno stated that various vehicle alterations can get drivers in trouble with the law. Using flashing colored lights on a vehicle, tinting the front windshield and placing stickers on the windshield that would obstruct a driver’s field of vision are all illegal alterations.
Of particular note? Vehicles with loud exhausts can get drivers in trouble. Vidrio shared that drivers with extremely loud exhaust cutouts or altered/aftermarket exhaust systems can be found guilty of a city noise ordinance violation if caught in the act. Since YPD is in the process of getting its decibel meters back up and running, the traffic unit anticipates curbing the issue more.
“Also with that loud exhaust, a lot of the vehicles or a lot of drivers are modifying their vehicles to make those popping sounds,” Magdaleno added. “Again, if you’re driving through a resident’s neighborhood and we get a couple of callers call in and say, ‘Hey, we thought we heard gunshots or whatever’ because it sounds similar to that …
“If we get enough calls and we end up finding the vehicle that’s making the popping sounds, you can be arrested for disorderly conduct. It’s a Class D misdemeanor for unreasonable noise in the neighborhood so just think about that.”
Keeping a vehicle well-maintained so that tail lights and license plate lights are functioning is also good for avoiding other citations.
“If you do have questions or if there’s any issues on trying to determine whether you’re going to alter your vehicle at some point, you know, feel free to come in and talk to one of our motor officers,” Vidrio said. “They are the ones that are the most educated on traffic and equipment violations. So come in and ask to speak to one of us and we’ll steer you in the right direction.”
ABANDONMENT/PARKING
Vidrio explained that a secondary job for traffic investigators is to keep the city clean by identifying vehicles that have been abandoned, are parked where they shouldn’t be (namely, semi-trucks in neighborhoods) or are parked the wrong way. Cars must be parked facing the direction of traffic.
If a car’s facing the wrong way or if it appears to be clearly abandoned or is not registered, it’s getting tagged.
“You may see (investigators) out there: They will pick a neighborhood, go through the neighborhood and try to identify the issues in that neighborhood,” he said. “Instead of towing the vehicle or receiving a citation, they will tag it with an orange tag. The orange tag will give a date, an appropriate amount of time for them to remove it or make a correction on the vehicle.
“So again, it’s trying to educate the public so that they understand the meaning behind that yellow sticker or the orange sticker and if they do have a violation, then it will be annotated on them. It gives them ample time to get that sorted out.”
Later, Vidrio added that YPD understands that situations might arise. These types of incidents are handled on a case-by-case basis but the general point is to “clean up the city from having abandoned vehicles on every city street.”
He mentioned another trend going on is one where it seems people are stripping vehicles for usable parts and dumping the rest of it on the side of the road for towing. Vidrio stated the traffic unit is working with task forces to identify the suspects on these cases.
To watch the full live session, visit https://www.facebook.com/100064862253638/videos/275830081675353. Or, check out part two of this story, which addresses basic driving, ATVs, and racing, in an upcoming edition of the Yuma Sun.
