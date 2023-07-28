Sgts. Vidrio and Magdaleno

YPD Sgts. John Vidrio (left) and Martin Magdaleno are the Yuma Police Department’s traffic unit supervisors. They addressed common concerns and questions from the public in a special Facebook Live session.

 Capture from YPD Facebook

Editor’s note: This is the first of a two-part series address some of the most common traffic concerns according to the Yuma Police Department.

Want to drive while on your phone? The Yuma Police Department has a simple, one-word message: Don’t.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Recommended for you