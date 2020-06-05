A Yuma High School teacher was arrested Thursday afternoon for allegedly using social media to lure a 16-year-old girl for sex.
David Robert Hannah, 34, has been booked in the Yuma County jail on suspicion of aggravated luring of a minor for sexual exploitation and luring a minor for sexual exploitation, both of which are felonies.
Yuma Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Lori Franklin said that detectives from the agency’s Child, Family and Sex Crimes Unit took Hannah into custody in the 1300 block of South Avenue B.
YPD began an investigation May 27, Franklin said, and detectives developed enough probable cause to arrest Hannah.
He is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Yuma Justice Court at 8:30 a.m. Friday before Justice of the Peace pro tem Darci Weede, at which time he will be informed of any charges pending against him.
Yuma Union High School District spokesperson Eric Patten said no sexual contact happened between Hannah and the 16-year-old female victim.
“The district can’t comment on personnel matters, but we are working closely with YPD to get all the necessary facts about the investigation,” Patten said.
According to Patten, Hannah has been employed with the YUHSD since 2009. He taught at Gila Ridge High School until 2017.
In 2017 he transferred to Yuma High School and has been there since.
Patten added that at this time Hannah has not been terminated because the district cannot take immediate action against him, unlike a case involving a female security guard at San Luis High School who was arrested in August 2019 for allegedly having sexual contact with a 15-year-old male student.
He explained that the legal rights outlined in their two contracts are different.
YPD asks anyone with any information about this case to contact Detective Lee at 928-373-5000 ext. 6072.