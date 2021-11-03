9 a.m. - UPDATE: The source of the social media threat has been identified as a 14-year-old male who attends Cibola High School. Throughout the investigation, YPD learned the juvenile did not intend to harm anyone. His sole intention was to get the school to close. Threats charges will be forwarded to the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center in reference to this case.
5:49 a.m. - The Yuma Police Department is investigating an apparent threat made on social media referencing Cibola High School and a possible school shooting.
Officials were made aware of the threat at approximately 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, and announced late Tuesday night that school would be held today.
According to a statement made on Cibola’s Facebook page, “Working collaboratively with YPD, an investigation was conducted and based on that investigation, school will continue as regularly scheduled on Wednesday.”
YPD asks anyone with information to call 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at 928-782-7463 to remain anonymous.