A potential shooting threat at Castle Dome Middle School was deemed to be not credible, the Yuma Police Department said Tuesday.
YPD was notified Monday evening of the threat, which was made on social media. The parent of a student who had seen the threat online contacted YPD at 6:53 p.m.
In response, YPD conducted an investigation with the assistance of Yuma Elementary School District One and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. The threat was found to be not credible.
Christine McCoy, communications and community engagement coordinator for District One, stated that in addition to the investigation, there was an additional police presence at the school Tuesday as a precaution.
“Student safety is the top priority at Yuma School District One, and we take all threats extremely seriously,” McCoy said. “Working together with YPD, Castle Dome Administration took swift action. District One is grateful for YPD’s thorough investigation into this matter as they continue to keep our schools and community safe.”
YPD Public Affairs Sgt. Lori Franklin stated that the investigation found the threat to be not credible. After hours of interviews, the suspected source of the threat is believed to be an 11-year-old male from Southern California. Charges in reference to the case will be pending review.
Franklin expressed appreciation for the members of the community that alerted YPD to the incident, stating that the department takes all threats seriously.
Franklin asked anyone with any information about this case to call YPD at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.