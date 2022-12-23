The Yuma Police Department is conducting an impaired driving detail as part of the Christmas holiday.
As such there will be extra officers looking to stop drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs. These officers are in addition to regularly scheduled patrol officers.
The detail, which began on Thursday, continues until Saturday, Dec. 24th.
Officers will also be actively enforcing all traffic laws and raising public awareness about the dangers of impaired driving.
Funding for the impaired driving detail was provided through a grant awarded by the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
YPD recommends the following easy steps for a safe Christmas:
- Plan a safe way home before the festivities begin
- Before drinking, please designate a sober driver and leave your car keys at home
- If you’re impaired, use a taxi or Uber driver, call a sober friend or family member
- If you happen to see an impaired driver on the road, don’t hesitate to call 911
Impaired driving is one of America’s most often committed and deadliest crimes, so YPD is asking that if you know someone who is about to drive while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.