The Yuma Police Department will conduct an impaired driving detail throughout the St. Patrick’s Day holiday, with additional officers roving city streets looking to stop and arrest drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs. These DUI patrols are in addition to regularly scheduled patrols.
The impaired driving detail will begin on Monday and continue through Tuesday.
Extra Yuma police officers will rove the city streets actively enforcing all traffic laws and raising public awareness about the dangers of impaired driving.
Funding for these DUI details is provided through a grant awarded by the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. The funds enable Yuma police to increase the number of officers on patrol within the city during high traffic holiday weekends, thereby significantly reducing the number of DUI-related incidents.
Impaired driving is one of America’s most often-committed and deadliest crimes.
Arizona is a zero tolerance state, meaning anyone found to be in control of a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.08% or more may be found guilty of DUI.
Last year’s St. Patrick’s Day holiday led to the arrest of nine people.
YPD had eight extra officers working and conducted 76 traffic stops, which resulted in a total of nine DUI arrests: five for misdemeanor DUI, and four for extreme DUI (over .15 blood-alcohol concentration).