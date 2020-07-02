The City of Yuma Police Department will conduct an impaired driving detail during the Fourth of July holiday.
The detail will run from Friday through Saturday. Times were not provided.
Additional officers will be used to patrol city streets looking to stop and arrest drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs.
The focus of these DUI patrols, in addition to regularly scheduled patrol officers, will be on the apprehension of impaired drivers.
The YPD recommends the following easy steps, for a safe Fourth of July holiday.
• Plan a safe way home before the festivities begin
• Before drinking, please designate a sober driver and leave your car keys at home
• If you are impaired, use a taxi, an Uber driver, or call a sober friend or family member
• If you happen to see an impaired driver, don’t hesitate to call 911
And remember, if you know someone who is about to drive while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.
During the Fourth of July holiday, the YPD encourages everyone to have fun and enjoy time with your family and friends, but please do it responsibly and stay safe in every possible way this weekend.
Not only refrain from drinking and driving, but please remember to continue social distancing. COVID-19 is still out there and Arizona is experiencing a rise in positive cases.