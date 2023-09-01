The Yuma Police Department will be conducting an impaired driving detail through Monday. Additional officers will be used to rove city streets looking to stop and arrest drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs. These DUI patrols are, in addition to regularly scheduled patrol officers, all looking for the signs of an impaired driver behind the wheel.
With help from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, the focus will be on impaired driving and the apprehension of impaired drivers. YPD will also actively enforce traffic laws and get impaired drivers off the road, raise public awareness about the dangers of impaired driving, and, most importantly, to save more lives on our roadways.